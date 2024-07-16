EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of EOG Resources worth $61,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of EOG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.53. 2,925,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,666. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

