EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Issue $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.91 per share by the energy exploration company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 32.7% annually over the last three years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $12.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

