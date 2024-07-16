EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Up 21.6% in June

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 770,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $9.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.89.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

