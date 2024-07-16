Equifax (EFX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EFX opened at $258.97 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.47.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

