Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total transaction of $10,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,465,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,468,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.02. 4,342,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,136. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $147.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after buying an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

