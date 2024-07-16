Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 68,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Escalade alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Escalade

Escalade Stock Up 6.5 %

ESCA traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 25,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,557. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Escalade Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Escalade

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.