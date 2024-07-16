Ethereum Market Cap Achieves $416.54 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $3,464.85 or 0.05363686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $416.54 billion and approximately $21.67 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00044969 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,219,581 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

