European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.14.
Separately, Scotiabank downgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.
About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
