Everdome (DOME) One Day Volume Hits $865,638.32

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everdome has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $865,638.32 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

