EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 131,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,158. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVERTEC

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.