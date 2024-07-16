EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
EVERTEC Stock Performance
NYSE EVTC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.96. 131,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,158. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $205.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 34,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVERTEC
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EVERTEC
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.