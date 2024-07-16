Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $74,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

