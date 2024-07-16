Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exelon by 247.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Stock Up 0.5 %

EXC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. 5,249,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,071. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

