Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $115.94 and last traded at $115.80. Approximately 3,305,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 17,767,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

The firm has a market cap of $458.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,063,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

