Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $36,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 501,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 58.6% during the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,673. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

