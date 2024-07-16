FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FD Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

FD Technologies stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.75. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$19.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.74.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

About FD Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.