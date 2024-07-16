FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FD Technologies plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FD Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %
FD Technologies stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.75. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711. FD Technologies has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$19.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.74.
About FD Technologies
