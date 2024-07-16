First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,392. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

