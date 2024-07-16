First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,811.93

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,811.93 and last traded at $1,811.03, with a volume of 16703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,775.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,857.18.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCNCA

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,707.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,597.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.