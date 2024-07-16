First Community (FCCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. First Community had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of First Community stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. First Community has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

