First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of FR stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.15.
First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.