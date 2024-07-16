First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.25. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

