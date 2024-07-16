First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.3 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of First National Financial stock remained flat at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $30.00.
About First National Financial
