First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.76 and last traded at C$17.77. Approximately 34,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,001,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.74.

The firm has a market cap of C$14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.27.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

