First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

