Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 24,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, June 17th, Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00.

NYSE FI traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average is $148.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

