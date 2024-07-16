Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.40

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 108904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $611.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,507 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 310,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 92,260 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 364.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 149,424 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 79,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

