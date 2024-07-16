Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHC.UN. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. Insiders bought 2,845 shares of company stock worth $43,303 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.98. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$272.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

