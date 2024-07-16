Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.70

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.57, with a volume of 2608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Formula One Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Formula One Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 311,637 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 654,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,413,391 and sold 282,072 shares valued at $17,749,275. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula One Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

