Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Update

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

FTCO stock traded up 0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.70 and a 200 day moving average of 5.04. Fortitude Gold has a 12 month low of 3.61 and a 12 month high of 6.65.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

