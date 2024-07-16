Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Fortnox AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

