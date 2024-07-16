Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,033,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Fortnox AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
