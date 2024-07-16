Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Fortum Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
About Fortum Oyj
