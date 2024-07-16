Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 1,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,000. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

