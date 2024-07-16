Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,607. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

