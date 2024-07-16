Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FTMDF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,607. Fortune Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
About Fortune Minerals
