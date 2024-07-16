Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,857 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 566,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after buying an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $15,296,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE FCX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,601,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.