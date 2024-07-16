Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freshworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Freshworks Stock Up 4.0 %

FRSH stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Freshworks by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

