Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fujitsu Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

