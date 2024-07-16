Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fujitsu Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Fujitsu stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 138,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.88. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.
About Fujitsu
