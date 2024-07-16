Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
FUTU stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.39. 139,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,460. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Futu has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $81.86.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.37.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
