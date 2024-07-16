GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.56

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 20795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGS. Craig Hallum began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GeneDx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

GeneDx Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $909.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at $837,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $74,908.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares worth $3,211,829. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Featured Stories

