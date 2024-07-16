General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $477,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 74,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $23,864,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.99. 618,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.37.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

