Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,586,200 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,153,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
GNMLF stock remained flat at $0.98 during trading on Tuesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About Genomma Lab Internacional
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genomma Lab Internacional
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.