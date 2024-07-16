Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

GPC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average is $146.28. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,766,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

