Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Genus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $21.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Genus has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $23.25.
Genus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genus
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.