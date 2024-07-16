Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Genus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $21.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. Genus has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $23.25.

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

