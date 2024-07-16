Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the June 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,125 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,240,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after acquiring an additional 547,234 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,972,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,867,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 130,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,292,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 187,764 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GGB opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
