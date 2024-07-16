Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,128,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.54. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

