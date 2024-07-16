Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 19,388,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 39,926,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1.40.

The firm has a market cap of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,773 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

