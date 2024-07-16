Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 539749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.17.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,059 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $217,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,746,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,444 shares of company stock worth $2,411,171. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $28,807,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $15,065,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after buying an additional 184,919 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Glaukos by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 790,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,800,000 after buying an additional 151,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 93,076 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

