Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 32.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 561,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,518. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

