Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Stride worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stride by 25.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stride by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Stride stock traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $72.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,304. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
