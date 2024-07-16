Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 491,093 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $1,595,352.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,551,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,714 shares of company stock valued at $17,108,473 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 1,078,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

