Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,200 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 1,293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,226.0 days.

Gold Road Resources Price Performance

Shares of Gold Road Resources stock remained flat at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,529. Gold Road Resources has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Gold Road Resources Company Profile

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold properties in Western Australia. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine located in north-east of Perth. The company was formerly known as Eleckra Mines Limited and changed its name to Gold Road Resources Limited in November 2010.

