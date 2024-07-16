Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Boosted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Shares of GPRE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

