Grin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $176,508.56 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $176,508.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,487.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.41 or 0.00602308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00114413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00250205 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00043887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00068599 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

