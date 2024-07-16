Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.31. 47,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,237. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.84 and a 12-month high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

